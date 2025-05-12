Date revealed for new lakeside cafe to open at multi-million pound holiday park in Northampton

The latest venture to be announced by Meadow Bay Villages – which bought Billing Aquadrome early last year – is a lakeside ‘club’.

Meadow Bay Villages said: “We are delighted to announce that our brand new Lake Club will officially open on May 23.

“Serving the best gelato and lots more.”

The forward-thinking company has ploughed millions into the Northampton holiday park during the last 12 months which is now home to luxury glamping pods with hot tubs, splash park, bike track, inflatable assault course and a variety of different activities bringing.

Meadow Bay Villages has a clear aim of putting Billing on the tourist map and has also spent millions on flood defences to help protect the sites which has flooded multiple times of the last few years, leaving many ‘residents’ who own caravans on the site effectively homeless.

The Lake Club already features on the Billing website under the food and drink section.

It reads: “New this May! Nestled on the waters edge of Willow Lake, the lakeside cafe offers the perfect escape for coffee lovers, foodies, and families alike.

“Whether you’re looking for a peaceful morning brew, lunch snack or sweet afternoon treat, our cafe is designed to bring you close to nature while indulging in delicious locally sourced delights.”

Meadow Bay is in the process of closing Cogenhoe Mill – Billing’s sister site down the river – as it deemed the ongoing flood risk as high.