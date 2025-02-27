PICTURES: Take a look at some of the latest incredible improvements at Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park in Northampton

As the spring and summer seasons approach, Billing Aquadrome is gearing up for an exciting time ahead with a range of new upgrades and additions for families and visitors.

Since Meadow Bay Village took over the site at the start of 2024, they've invested millions into transforming the park. From brand-new glamping pods to exciting watersport activity areas, there's plenty to look forward to this summer.

One of the biggest additions is the introduction of bespoke glamping pods, offering a ‘luxurious and comfortable’ stay for guests. With features like external decking, hot tubs, and BBQ tables, these new accommodations are set to deliver an ‘unforgettable getaway,’ according to the venue.

Other additions include saunas, a waterpark area, and more.

Take a look through our gallery to see some of the latest improvements at the park.

1 . Improvements made at Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park Take a look at some of the improvements made at Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park Photo: Billing Aquadrome Photo Sales

2 . Improvements made at Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park The new Willow Lake water park Photo: Billing Aquadrome Photo Sales

3 . Improvements made at Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park We opened our water park last year and it was a hit! Photo: Billing Aquadrome Photo Sales

4 . Improvements made at Billing Aquadrome holiday Park Billing Aquadrome says it's excited to launch its brand-new Glamping experience, featuring bespoke-designed pods, exclusive locations, external decking, hot tubs, BBQ tables, robes and towels, super-fast WiFi, and Smart TVs - now available to book. The Aquadrome said: "‘You won’t sell them, nobody will pay that’. Well…due to 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐲 popular demand….we have added another 2️⃣ of our Retreat glamping pods to the system because you can’t get enough of them!😎 Available NOW…RUN don’t walk🏃‍♂️" Picture is computer-generated. Photo: Billing Aquadrome Photo Sales