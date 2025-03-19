Dallington residents 'utterly dismayed, angry and demand answers' from council after 'deafening silence' following devastating floods

A resident who was victim to the flooding in September 2024 in Dallington has demanded the council set a date to release an investigation into the cause of the floods and do more to support displaced residents

Several families living near Dallington Brook have been forced out of their homes after flood water came rushing into their properties resulting in lengthy repair works.

Heather Andersen, whose home makes up one of the many flooded properties in the area, said that residents are “utterly dismayed, angry and demand answers”.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said that supporting people affected by extreme weather events is its “highest priority”. It added that Section 19 flooding investigations began immediately after the incident, including carrying out works in areas that suffered from the floods.

Speaking on behalf of the affected homeowners, Ms Andersen appealed directly to WNC at a full council meeting last Thursday evening (March 13) to express her frustration with how the “devastating consequences” of the floods had been dealt with.

She told the chamber that the homes in Dallington were “flooded in 45 seconds flat” after the brook burst. In the aftermath, Ms Andersen added homeowners were out clearing the brook every 30 minutes, borrowing drain equipment from friends, and standing on manhole covers to try to force the water down and limit the damage to the community.

“Where was everyone and where was our support?” she asked councillors listening to her speech, “Twelve homes in our village alone were displaced, including mine, yet we are still paying council tax on these properties which are uninhabitable, as well as the residents’ temporary homes. The council and valuation office has repeatedly refused relief.

“The value of our properties have been affected, my home’s now been valued at at least 20 per cent less, and our insurance has tripled. As a kick in the teeth, we all received our council tax renewal letters with a five per cent increase.”

WNC has said that council tax legislation does not allow exemptions or discounts for flood support. The authority has claimed in many cases residents’ costs for temporary housing and bills are covered by their insurance company.

It explained that people who are not covered can apply for financial support from its hardship fund and said it would contact the residents of Dallington to ensure they are aware of it.

Ms Andersen continued: “We now demand a date for the Section 19 investigation and report to be supplied. We need to hear a clear plan of action.

“Having your home flooded is utterly devastating and heartbreaking- the destruction is unimaginable. We are terrified it’s going to happen again with no understanding of what is being done to try and prevent this in the future. We are utterly dismayed, angry and demand answers.

“Sadly, the council’s response to our repeated requests for information has been deafeningly silent. We are lucky to have such a strong close community that rallied together that night to try and save our beloved home because there certainly was no support from anyone else.”

‘As prepared as possible’ in case of future floods

In a statement shared with the Local Democracy Reporting Service responding to the concerns, Anna Earnshaw, Chief Executive of West Northamptonshire Council said: “I know first-hand how distressing this flooding has been for Dallington residents and those other communities across our area who were affected by the unprecedented rainfall this autumn.

“Supporting those affected and our communities through these extreme weather events is our highest priority and we mounted an immediate multi-agency response to the many incidents of flooding. The scale and speed of those floods meant many agencies had to prioritise their intervention and we appreciate that this may have made some communities feel forgotten. They were not.

“Work on the section 19 flood incident reports began immediately after the floods with actions in progress against every area where floodwater caused damage to properties. We have been working with a number of communities and town and parish councils to address issues in our control and the final report will include the actions that will require the Environment Agency or others to act.

“We have not waited for the report to begin work as we want to make sure the Council and our communities are as prepared as possible in the event of future floods. Having heard Ms Andersen’s concerns first hand at the meeting, I will be contacting her about the issues she raised and what we are doing.”

WNC also said it is looking to arrange a multi-agency meeting involving the Environment Agency, Highways Services and Anglian Water and will liaise about the section 19 report.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Our thoughts are with the residents who were flooded in Dallington. The amount of rainfall and ground conditions in the Dallington Brook catchment differed between September and November (Storm Bert) which will have contributed to the different reaction of the Dallington Brook.

“EA staff went out on the evening of the 23 September to Dallington ahead of the property flooding when we knew the situation was deteriorating. Our Flood & Coastal Risk Manger spoke to residents just downstream of the tennis courts and advised them to move furniture upstairs as we believed that their properties were at risk of flooding.

“We are supporting West Northamptonshire Council with their Section 19 investigation into the causes of the flooding. The Council’s report will be vital to inform what actions can be taken by us, the Council, other authorities and by the community.”