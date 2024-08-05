Cyclist, aged 26, who died following collision with VW Golf on busy road in Northampton is named

A cyclist who died after being in collision with a car on a busy road in Northampton has been named.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway on A4500 (Weedon Road) near to the junction with Upton Valley Way North, at around 5.45am on Thursday, June 20.

Northamptonshire Police say the driver of a white VW Golf and the rider of a blue/black bicycle were in collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cyclist has now been named by Northamptonshire Police as 26-year-old Emanuel Negrusa of Northampton. He sadly died at the scene.

Emanuel Negrusa

Appeals have been posted at the scene on signs that read, ‘Keep your loved ones safe. Speak out’. They urge anyone with information to contact the police.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit believe the A4500 would have been busy at this time of day and would like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage that captured either the Golf or the bicycle prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000361986.