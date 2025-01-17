Cousin pays tribute to ‘cheeky chappy’ 18-year-old who tragically passed away on New Year’s Eve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cousin has paid tribute to his 18-year-old “cheeky chappy” family member, who had a “heart of gold” and tragically passed away on New Year’s Eve.

Riley Humphries sadly died at 10.45pm on December 31, 2024, and a fundraising page has been set up in his memory.

His cousin Kieran Williams said: “Words cannot even begin to explain how devastated and heartbroken we are all feeling right now. Riley’s sudden passing has left a hole in our hearts and we are still trying to come to terms with it.

“Riley had an extraordinary way of bringing a lot of joy, laughter and confusion into many of our lives. Often he’d leave us thinking ‘what did you just say?’ or ‘what goes on in that head of yours?’.

“With his cheeky grin and mischievous comments, he really was a cheeky chappy who could lift the mood of any room he walked into and had a heart of gold. Anyone he met would only tell you the same thing.”

Riley was obsessed with motocross from a young age and followed the family tradition of getting on two wheels.

He represented the number 44 and as a tribute to his younger cousin, Kieran will be running 44 kilometres to raise funds for Riley’s family during this incredibly difficult time. Kieran says any donations will be greatly appreciated, even if it is as little as £1.

“Riley truly deserves the best send off,” said Kieran. “I know by pulling together, we can make that happen for both him and his family.”

With an initial fundraising target of £2,000, £3,500 has already been raised by the generous community.

To show your support to this fundraiser in loving memory of Riley Humphries, visit the online fundraising page here.