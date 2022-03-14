Brackley councillors’ ‘stand with Ukraine’ coffee morning raises more than £1,000 as 250 people attend
Money raised will go to the British Red Cross
A ‘stand with Ukraine’ coffee morning held by councillors in Brackley raised more than £1,000.
Councillors from Brackley Town Council came together on Friday morning (March 11) for the coffee morning and estimated 250 people turned up to the town hall.
As well as coffee and cake, there was also a focus on bringing the community together to talk about what is happening in Ukraine.
Councillor Sue Sharps said: “The important thing was to bring the community together.
“People wanted to talk as people care about what is happening.
“To have raised so much money in one coffee morning is amazing.
“Thank you to everyone who donated cakes and came along to support us.”
The proceeds, which amounted to £1293.55, will go to the British Red Cross, a "neutral and impartial humanitarian network" that is supporting those fleeing the ongoing war.