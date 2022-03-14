A ‘stand with Ukraine’ coffee morning held by councillors in Brackley raised more than £1,000.

Councillors from Brackley Town Council came together on Friday morning (March 11) for the coffee morning and estimated 250 people turned up to the town hall.

As well as coffee and cake, there was also a focus on bringing the community together to talk about what is happening in Ukraine.

Left to right: Cllr Luke Young, Cllr Kate Nash, Cllr Sue Sharps, Cllr Scott Langford, Cllr Elaine Wiltshire.

Councillor Sue Sharps said: “The important thing was to bring the community together.

“People wanted to talk as people care about what is happening.

“To have raised so much money in one coffee morning is amazing.

“Thank you to everyone who donated cakes and came along to support us.”