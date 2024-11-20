Council ‘keen’ to work with Frank Bruno MBE to prevent closure of beloved Boxing Academy in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A glimmer of hope has emerged that could save Frank Bruno’s Boxing Academy from closing for good.

With ‘great sadness’ boxing legend Frank Bruno announced this week that he was being forced to close boxing academy in Northampton after four years.

Writing on Facebook Frank said: “It is with great sadness that we have had to close The Frank Bruno Boxing Academy in Northampton.

"The Academy was originally set up to run alongside the foundation but due to many factors it was decided that the boxing academy needed a premises of its own to continue successfully.

Standens Barns Community Centre was completely renovated to create the academy in 2020

"A suitable building was found in that had already been run as a boxing gym, but we needed the support and backing from the local council to be able to make this happen. We have been promised on many occasions that this would be a simple task by different people within the council but more than 18 months down the line nothing has happened.

“So with great regret we now must accept that without suitable premises we can no longer carry on.

"You know the people this hurts the most are those people who needed something positive to look forward to and to get involved with.

"My team and I honestly did try! As I have said many times before if it was not for boxing I would have ended up in prison.”

When the Chron approached West Northamptonshire Council for a response it said the authority recognises the ‘positive work of the Frank Bruno foundation in our communities’, and we are ‘keen to work with them to prevent the closure of the boxing academy’.

A spokesperson continued: “The building in the Kings Heath area of Northampton mentioned in Frank Bruno’s statement as a potential suitable location has now been brought into the council’s control after the previous owners went into liquidation. We have invited interested parties to submit applications and business cases, as required by all voluntary groups, to progress this and have not yet received an application from the Frank Bruno Foundation. The deadline for applications is the end of December.

“We have contacted the Frank Bruno Foundation to discuss further as we understand the vital role that facilities like this one play in supporting the health and wellbeing of our residents and we are keen to work together to move this forward.”

The former WBC heavyweight champion opened his beloved boxing academy towards the end of 2020 after two years of planning lead to his dream.

His vision was clear – the academy would run alongside the Frank Bruno Foundation set up in 2017 – and would be a place where mental well-being and sport go hand in hand.

The academy, which was been built through a complete renovation of the Standens Barns Community Centre, offered anyone over the age of 10 who is struggling with their mental health a place to use exercise and company to work through what's on their minds.

Frank told the Chron at the time: "I have been dreaming of this for a long time. It's giving me goosebumps.”

Following the announcement of the intended closure, Frank stressed to his followers that the charity foundation would be continuing as normal from its base at The Round by Round Centre in Northampton as it continues to go from strength to strength.

Hundreds of people left messages of support on social media with one saying: “Sorry to hear that brother. Northampton really needs this.”

Another read: “Sad to hear that Frank. However, you have given back so much since retiring you can still hold your head up high and are still a champion in my eyes.”