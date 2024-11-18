‘Great sadness’ as boxing legend Frank Bruno is forced to close boxing academy in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Frank Bruno’s Boxing Academy in Northampton is set to close after four years.

His vision was clear – the academy would run alongside the Frank Bruno Foundation set up in 2017 – and would be a place where mental well-being and sport go hand in hand.

The academy, which was been built through a complete renovation of the Standens Barns Community Centre, offered anyone over the age of 10 who is struggling with their mental health a place to use exercise and company to work through what's on their minds.

Standens Barns Community Centre was completely renovated to create the academy in 2020

Frank told the Chron at the time: "I have been dreaming of this for a long time. It's giving me goosebumps.”

On Friday morning (November 15) Frank announced the ‘sad’ closure of the academy but stressed that the charity foundation would be continuing as normal from its base at The Round by Round Centre in Northampton as it continues to go from strength to strength.

Writing on Facebook Frank said: “It is with great sadness that we have had to close The Frank Bruno Boxing Academy in Northampton.

"The Academy was originally set up to run alongside the foundation but due to many factors it was decided that the boxing academy needed a premises of its own to continue successfully."

Frank said a suitable building was found but complications over the last 18 months meant that the unit hadn’t been secured.

The former WBC heavyweight champion continued: “So with great regret we now must accept that without suitable premises we can no longer carry on.

"You know the people this hurts the most are those people who needed something positive to look forward to and to get involved with.

"My team and I honestly did try! As I have said many times before if it was not for boxing I would have ended up in prison.”

Hundreds of people left messages of support on social media with one saying: “Sorry to hear that brother. Northampton really needs this.”

Another read: “Sad to hear that Frank. However, you have given back so much since retiring you can still hold your head up high and are still a champion in my eyes.”