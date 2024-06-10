Cosmic the cat reunited with young owners after being lost in M1 outstation near Northampton for 11 days
and live on Freeview channel 276
Saroja and Patrick Noel were on their way from their home in Dagenham to the Lake District with daughters Indra and Prabha when they pulled into Watford Gap services. They took one-year-old Cosmic out of his carrier and put him on a lead so he could stretch his legs and have a drink of water, but he managed to escape into the National Highways Traffic Officer base on the other side of the car park.
Traffic officers helped hunt for the cat but he was nowhere to be seen so after an hour team manager Mick Tomlinson suggested the family continue on their journey but leave Cosmic’s carrier and some food behind so he and his colleagues could keep looking.
Mick said: “We have woods at the back of the outstation which must have felt like a playground for Cosmic. We were out looking, trying to entice him with food so we could build his trust and catch him but he was nowhere to be seen.
“With the M1, a river and a railway line in close proximity we were worried for him so we all joined the hunt over differing shifts with staff buying tins of food out of their own pockets.
“He appeared after four days, very hungry, but it took another week before we could get anywhere near him and were able to gain his trust.
"It’s a great result for us. We all wanted to find him. If there’s a feline equivalent to dogged determination, this was it.”
On Wednesday (June 5), Mick drove Cosmic to Toddington Services to reunite him with his owners.
Saroja said: “We cannot believe we got him back. We are all so, so happy. What Mick did was wonderful. He was very patient and kept us updated every day. We cannot thank him enough.
"Cosmic is Prabha’s baby and she was so upset he’d managed to escape so to get Mick’s call saying he was safe was just amazing.
“Cosmic meowed all the way home last night. We can’t work out if he was telling us about his adventure or telling us off for leaving him behind!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.