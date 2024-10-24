Cookie business owner reflects on ‘amazing’ year as she prepares for busy festive period

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of an independent cookie business has reflected on the “amazing” year she has had so far, as she prepares for a busy festive period to end 2024.

Millie Judd set up Made by Millie more than four years ago and the venture has continued to go from strength to strength, with a growing number of customers and stockists.

What started as Millie baking for loved ones as a pick-me-up during the first lockdown gained traction on social media and led to the start of an exciting time selling cookies, cookie pie slices and birthday cookie cakes.

Having last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo at the start of the year when she secured a 1,000-cookie order from Lamport Hall, Millie says this remains one of the highlights of 2024.

The collaboration has continued and the venue stocks her cookies at their busiest periods, with the next time planned for the end of November.

“Business has been really good,” said Millie. “I now supply to a great coffee shop every week, No. 68. I’ve slowed down on orders since an operation in July – I’m taking it easy and doing little and often.

“It’s still going really well and how I want it to go. I get amazing feedback and support, and The Paddock Pantry still stocks my cookie pie slices.”

Millie recently opened pre-orders for her ‘Christmas eve eve cookie boxes’, to be delivered or collected on December 23 as a festive treat.

The business owner described the response as “absolutely amazing” and 35 boxes had been ordered within just two hours of the announcement.

“Each year it blows my mind at the amount of people who want my cookies,” said Millie. “There are still some boxes available and I want to finish the year with a bang.”

Summer and Christmas time are Made by Millie’s busiest period, with the cookie boxes keeping her busy until December 24.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Millie, who enjoys adding some happiness and magic to her customers’ Christmases by doing what she loves.

The Paddock Pantry in Harlestone Firs continues to stock Made by Millie's sought-after cookie pie slices.

Made by Millie will be attending three events this festive season – Delapre Abbey’s Christmas fair on November 23 and 24, the Duston Christmas Fair at the United Reformed Church on November 30, and the Ma’rket event at Harlestone Village Institute on December 8.

“It’s good to support local and small businesses,” said Millie. “We put our heart and soul into our work. You can see the difference, and so much love and care is put into our products. Your support makes our day, even if you come by, show your face and say hello.”

As well as her 1,000-cookie order to kickstart the year, the business owner is proud to have secured two steady stockists of her products and to have built great relationships with them.

Just keeping Made by Millie going is something she remains proud of, as small business owners have to continue to pick themselves up – but Millie says the support and orders keep her motivated.

“I’ve had a great year and can’t wait for the next,” she concluded.

For more information and to keep up-to-date with Made By Millie, check out the business’ Instagram page here.