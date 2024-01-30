Business owner secures biggest ever order of 1,000 cookies from major venue – leaving her in tears of happiness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A business owner recently secured her biggest ever order of 1,000 cookies from a major Northampton venue, which left her in tears of happiness at how far she has come.

Millie Judd, 23, set up her independent cookie business more than three years ago and has not looked back.

Made by Millie was launched in May 2020 and the venture has continued to go from strength to strength, with a growing number of both new and returning customers.

What started as Millie baking for loved ones as a pick-me-up during the first lockdown gained traction on social media and led to the start of an exciting time selling cookies, cookie pie slices and birthday cookie cakes.

Having last spoken to the Chronicle & Echo in April when she sold out of Easter cookie treat boxes, Millie shared things have been “really good” since then.

With a new full-time job, Millie continues to balance her work, business and motherhood – but still loves her busy life.

“Sales and customers are growing day by day,” she said. “It’s incredible. It makes me realise every single bit I’m balancing is all worth it.”

When asked her proudest achievements since setting up Made by Millie, the business owner fondly looked back on the first time she sold out at Duston Fun Day around two years ago.

Millie said: “It may seem little to some people, but to me and my business 500 cookies made me realise people want this and enjoy my products.”

The 23-year-old added that getting press coverage for the first time from this newspaper and local radio in such a short timespan “blew her mind” and it sunk in that people were truly interested in her venture.

A stand out achievement, which happened most recently, is that Lamport Hall ordered 1,000 cookies for their events in February. “Saying it out loud blows my mind,” she said.

Made By Millie's signature cookie pie slices, pictured, are available most weekends from The Paddock Pantry in Harlestone Firs.

It all began in December when the venue ordered a sample of 10 cookies to sell and see how they were received.

“Two weeks ago I received an email to say they loved them and sold out, and they would like 1,000 cookies,” said Millie. “I went back and asked if they had added too many zeros.

“They confirmed they wanted 1,000 and I sat and cried. It’s such a big moment for my little business. It went from 10 to 1,000 in the space of a month, and I’ll always be grateful to Lamport Hall.”

Made by Millie cookies will be available at the venue on February 10, 11, 17 and 18 – which the business owner says still makes her “a bit starstruck”.

Not only is it her products that Millie believes keeps customers coming back for more, but the “nice relationship” she is dedicated to building with them.

As Made by Millie is run through social media and not a website, customers speak directly to Millie. For now she will continue operating this way, as she enjoys communicating with those who support her each week.

Made by Millie cookies will also be available to purchase at a number of Duston Market events and the one-off Duston Fun Day this year.

As it is her son’s first summer holiday this year, the business owner is sticking to a limited number of events – but is continuing to accept orders via social media and her cookie pie slices will be available most weeks at The Paddock Pantry in Harlestone Firs.

Millie is already completely sold out for Valentine’s Day, which she had to put a limit on when the 1,000 cookie order from Lamport Hall was placed.

“I hate saying no to people but I have to,” she said. “Easter boxes are coming. It’ll be a typical Easter treat box with mini egg and creme egg stuffed cookies. There will be one or two more flavours but I’m undecided as I want to make it the perfect Easter box.”

Though Millie loves her new job, she says her aim will always be to run Made By Millie full-time.

She said: “People tell me it won’t happen and I’m going to prove them wrong. I left school with basically no GCSEs and I had a child when I was young. I’m going to prove them wrong.”

The aim for the business in 2024 is to create a system to make nationwide deliveries a reality. This has already begun with research into suitable packaging.

Made By Millie cookies even made it over to America at the end of 2023, when friends of Millie’s took orders back over to the States.