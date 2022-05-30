Convoy returns safely to Northampton after travelling 2,4000 delivering essentials to Ukraine

The convoy returns, via plane, after donating the vehicles they travelled in.

A convoy delivering food, clothes and medical supplies to Polish refugee camps on the border of Ukraine has safely returned to Northampton.

The convoy, organised by Brackmills Business Improvement District in partnership with Goodwill Solutions, travelled more than 2,400 miles in three days, delivering tonnes of goods and even donating the three vehicles they travelled over in.

Sara Homer, CEO of Brackmills BID, said: “There were some real moments of anxiety – were we safe, would the team be able to safely deliver our three vehicles to the Ukrainian army? They were, we were and all the donations were safely delivered to the people who really needed our support.

“We met some incredible people along the way and safely delivered all the goods that had been so generously donated by the people of Northamptonshire.

“Along the journey we met and waved to ambulances, fire engines and other vehicles, all making the same journey as us – on route to help the people of Ukraine. It was incredibly humbling and we all want to return and keep on doing our part to help these people so in need.”

John Sherriff, group development director of Goodwill Solutions added: “It’s pretty tense over there. Provisions were dropped off in the middle of the night and we drove to the border to deliver our vehicles to the military.

“The trip as a whole was a success. We met a lot of people on the way, other convoys, and we are planning another trip.

“We needed to show to all the generous people of Northamptonshire that their donations have got to the right places.

“I would like to thank everyone who has donated – rotary clubs, councils, the local community, parish churches and the mayor for waving us off.

“Please keep donating. This war is not going to be over any time soon. Our donation hub will remain open until we know everyone is safe.”

You can continue to support Northampton Supports Ukraine:

To donate products visit Goodwill Solutions, 1056 Deer Park Road, NN3 6R between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday. Call 01604 422464 on arrival.