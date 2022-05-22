Convoy sets off for Ukraine from Northampton...and they will donate EVERYTHING including the vehicles they drive

Three vehicles and seven drivers have set off from Northampton to deliver food, clothes and medical supplies to three Polish refugee camps and an orphanage on the border of Ukraine.

The convoy, organised by Brackmills Business Improvement District in partnership with Goodwill Solutions, set off to the Ukraine on Friday night [20th May]. The convoy caught a midnight ferry from Dover to Dunkirk, packed with goods donated by generous Northamptonshire people, families and businesses.

The new mayor of Northampton, Cllr Dennis Meredith, was one of many to wave the convoy off.

The convoy before it set off for Ukraine

Sara Homer, CEO of Brackmills BID, said: “We are taking medical supplies, nappies, women’s sanitary products, children’s shoes and lots of food to support the people of Ukraine. The generosity from Northamptonshire people has been overwhelming. Just a few days ago a lovely lady donated five tubs of sweets and asked me to give them to children in the orphanage. This generosity has been replicated multiple times, thank you everyone.”

John Sherriff, group development director of Goodwill Solutions, added: “Thank you to the people of Northamptonshire who have been so incredibly generous. Please keep donating to ensure we can continue supporting the people of Ukraine.”

Uniquely, this Northampton convoy won’t be driving home after their trip. Their three vehicles are part of the donation and are being gifted to the Ukrainian army. Sara, John and the rest of the team will be flying home to the UK.

Sara added: “I am not anxious but I am cautious of course – we have to go through check points and we are having all the vehicles branded with the word ‘Humanitarian Convoy. My daughter Brogan is joining us as one of the drivers. I also want to thank Signs Express Northampton for donating all the vehicle graphics and – the signage on the vehicles has been donated by Signs Express. Work Wear Northampton for designing and gifting us branded, embroidered shirts to wear – the emblem ‘Northampton Supports Ukraine’ is something we are proud to wear.”

To donate products, visit Goodwill Solutions in Deer Park Road between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday. Call 01604 422464 on arrival.