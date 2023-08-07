Controls applied at Grendon Lakes fishery after confirmation of disease

Controls have been applied at a Grendon Lakes fishery after it was confirmed that a serious disease had been detected.

Koi herpesvirus (KHV) was discovered at the Main Road site, which those who run it say has killed a dozen carp.

The fishery has been closed while the Fish Health Inspectorate puts controls in place to limit the spread of the disease.

A social media post by Grendon Lakes (Bevingtons Fishery) on August 2 said: “It is with great regret to confirm that the Fish Health Inspectorate has today confirmed that koi herpesvirus (KHV) disease has been detected at our fishery.

“We have lost 12 carp to the disease and whilst this has been a devastating and stressful 10 days, we are well aware it could have been a lot worse.

“The carp lakes will remain closed for the time being whilst we work with the guidance and advice from the FHI and EA.

"Thank you for all the messages of support we have received from customers and friends during this very sad time, we look forward to reopening the lakes very soon.”

KHV is a serious viral disease of fish and is a listed disease in the United Kingdom. It affects all varieties of common and ornamental carp species and can result in large scale mortalities.

Fish with KHV disease can show signs including necrotic (white or brown) patches on the gills, rough patches on the skin and sloughing mucus and sunken eyes.