Controlling convicted Wellingborough rapist given extended sentence totalling 15 years

A Wellingborough man who repeatedly raped and controlled a woman has been given an extended sentence of 15 years.

Raul Ciprian Costa, 47, of Wellingborough, was found guilty at Northampton Crown Court on October 17, 2024, of two counts of rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in relation to a police-style baton.

An investigation had been launched in 2021 after a woman alerted police she was in fear of Costa, aged 47.

The woman told officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit how she had suffered extensive abuse by Costa, including repeated rapes, assaults, threats to kill her, controlling behaviour including tracking her phone and car, and taking control of her finances and phone.

This week, on Wednesday, March 19, Costa was given an extended sentence for the two rapes made up of 11 years’ imprisonment with an extension of four years on licence.

He refused to attend Northampton Crown Court in person.

Costa’s sentence also included four years’ imprisonment for the controlling and coercive behaviour, and two months for the possession of the baton, to be served concurrently.

He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Eleanor Hudson said: “I can’t emphasis enough the bravery and resilience of this woman, who endured horrendous violence and sexual abuse at the hands of Raul Costa.

“He is a cruel and controlling man who saw her as his property, there to serve him. He sought to dominate her and expected her to comply with him, with violent consequences if she didn’t.

“His need to control every element of her life was illustrated by him once travelling more than 150 miles to force her home from work, as he couldn’t bear her having any freedom.

“Now, thanks to her incredible courage, she is free of him. She no longer has to live in fear of what might be about to happen, trying to predict and deflect his outbursts and violence.

“I’m so pleased at this robust sentence, which reflects the danger Costa poses to women. I hope it helps the survivor to continue her recovery, supported by her children who also showed real courage and bravery in speaking up for their mum, supporting her throughout her ordeal, the investigation and the trial.

“Northamptonshire Police is committed to bringing abusers like Costa to justice. We know how hard it is to take that step of reporting to us, but when you do, we will do all we can to support you.”

Extended sentences are used for criminals convicted of specific offences who are deemed to be dangerous.

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual abuse, find advice and support here.

Report non-emergency crime and information via 101 or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency, always call 999.

Find out more about making an application under Clare’s Law here – that enables the police to release information about any previous history of violence or abuse a person might have.

Support is also available from Voice – visit www.voicenorthants.org or call 0300 303 1965.