Cinemas in Northampton and Daventry that are showing a live screenings of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral have sold out all available free tickets.

Vue in Sol Central Northampton and The Arc in Daventry are both opening on Monday (September 19) to screen the funeral, only.

Both offered free tickets to the screening and both have proven popular as all tickets are now sold out.

Vue in Northampton and The Arc in Daventry has sold out tickets for screenings of the Queen's funeral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Vue spokeswoman said: “As we continue to join the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we have cancelled all our scheduled screenings across our UK venues on Monday.

“We will open selected UK venues to broadcast the BBC’s coverage of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Seats are free of charge and we will close our retail stands, but will offer complimentary bottled water during the broadcast. Most of our venues have now reached maximum capacity.”

A two-minute silence will be held on Monday as part of the funeral arrangements.

A separate National Moment of Reflection has been organised to take place at 8pm on Sunday (September 18), which people are encouraged to mark in the way that best suits them.

James Saunders Watson Esq, Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire and the King’s personal representative in the county said: "I would request that everyone, no matter where they may be or whatever they might be doing, stops for these important moments of reflection.”