All Saints Church to host remembrance service for people of Northampton ahead of Queen's funeral
Mourners will be able to pay their respects
A service in memory of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at All Saints Church in Northampton on Sunday (September 18).
Ahead of the service, a ceremonial procession will take place starting from the judge’s lodgings in George Row arriving at the church prior to the ceremony, which will begin at 11am.
Members of the public are invited to to join the remembrance service and are asked to be seated by 10.40am.
The service will give mourners the chance to pay their respects to the Queen, whose State Funeral will take place on Monday (September 19).
The Venerable Richard Ormston, Archdeacon of Northampton, said: “Over the past days we have seen the nation coming together in grief and thanksgiving as we have mourned our late Queen.
“There is so much for which we can be genuinely thankful. Last Sunday, in the centre of Northampton, Charles III was proclaimed King. It was a moment of hope in a difficult week.
“This Sunday we will once again be gathering at All Saints’ Church, Northampton to remember, before God, our late Queen. The service starts at 11am and all are very welcome.
“Her Majesty remains safe in the hands of God who she has faithfully served and loved through all her long life.”
The service will also be live streamed on the All Saints Church YouTube channel.
Roads will be closed around the centre of Northampton and those with blue badges are encouraged to park in St Giles Street. Parking is free in the town centre on Sundays.