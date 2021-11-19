Children in Need 2021: Northampton hair salon hosts week-long fundraiser with cake sale, pyjama day and more
The team has already raised nearly £200 and counting
A specialist children’s hair salon in Northampton has been fundraising all week for Children in Need 2021.
ShortCuts Children’s Salon in Parklands caters mainly for children so staff are always keen to support charity fundraising events that help vulnerable children.
In 2019, the team at the salon hosted a Children in Need cake sale that raised £43. This year they wanted to go bigger and do even more, with the hope of doubling the amount raised two years ago.
From Tuesday (November 16), staff have hosted a sponsored pyjama day, sold raffle tickets with a big hamper as the main prize, held a ‘guess how many sweets in the jar’ competition and launched a picture Pudsey competition, as well as a cake sale.
Nikki Martin, salon director, said: “I am absolutely proud of how all our staff came together with all their dedication and all the support we have had from our community to raise money for such a fantastic cause.
“We had more than 60 entries from Parklands Primary School from picture Pudsey, The Browns Cafeteria donated some magnificent cookies for our cake sale and our family and friends built up our hamper.
“We have so many children in our salon that are so happy and parents show so much security and love for their children, knowing there are underprivileged children our there breaks our hearts as a company so we would like to make a difference.”
The salon has already raised £190, but festivities continue so the team is hoping to raise even more.
BBC's Children in Need appeal show will be on BBC One tonight (November 19) from 7pm until 10pm.