Chief Scout Bear Grylls gives Gabby Appleby, 20, the thumbs up for joining a volunteer army helping youngsters enjoy next year's World Jamboree

A Northamptonshire Scout volunteer who got a big thumbs up from telly adventurer Bear Grylls is off to South Korea after being chosen to represent the UK at next year’s World Scout Jamboree.

Gabby Appleby, aged 20, will be part of the 6,000-strong multinational army helping deliver the Jamboree, which sees 50,000 youngsters come together for a skills, cultural and adventure festival.

Although the event is not until August 2023, Gabby is already starting work supporting units attending the Jamboree, as well as helping Scouts ‘draw their dream’ — spending time on personal development and using their journey to Korea to inspire others in the local area.

Gabby, from Daventry, said “I’m a nursing student and I want to volunteer at the World Scout Jamboree to gain a totally new life experience.

"This will be my first time traveling to Asia and I can’t wait to make new friends from all over the world.”

Around 5,000 Scouts from the UK will join with 50,000 others from around the world in Saemangeum.

The all-adult service team — including around 950 from the UK — will be there to make the Jamboree happen, undertaking a variety of roles to give young people from around the world a once in a lifetime experience.

This could be planning and delivering activities for thousands of participants every day, or providing key services such as medical, catering, and infrastructure.

Bear Grylls, the UK’s Chief Scout, admits the service team are “unsung heroes” and essential to making the event a success for thousands of youngsters.

He said: “Congratulations to Gabby and all the other adult volunteers who have been selected to support this adventure.

"World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts from across the world attend each one.

"Young people could not take part in these life changing events without the support of adult volunteers like Gabby.

“Over the last couple of years adult volunteers have played an important part in holding our communities together. Now is their chance to have an adventure.”