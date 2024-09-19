Charity staff member described as ‘unsung hero’ and awarded Rose of Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity staff member has been described as an “unsung hero” and was recently given a Rose of Northamptonshire Award.

Nicole Heitz joined the Growing Together Northampton team back in 2021, and has dedicated herself to building their community offering from scratch since then.

The charity, which runs Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery and a range of groups in the eastern estates of the town, is committed to providing support and meeting the needs of those in the communities they serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicole embarked on her journey with Growing Together when she wanted a change in her work-life and a new challenge. She transferred her skills from her previous role as an occupational therapist to her community work.

Nicole Heitz joined the Growing Together Northampton team back in 2021, and has dedicated herself to building their community offering from scratch since then.

Talking about building the charity’s community offering from scratch, Nicole told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s been interesting but also very challenging. The community didn’t trust easily and I spent the first 12 months introducing myself.”

Nicole’s initiatives have included a new tots group following the pandemic, coffee mornings and women’s wellbeing sessions.

Many have expanded into multiple groups to meet the demand from the community, particularly the coffee mornings and women’s wellbeing. The women’s groups are Nicole’s proudest achievement since joining the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has developed relaxed environments for people to socialise, make new friends and access support for what they are struggling with.

Growing Together Northampton, which runs Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery and a range of groups in the eastern estates of the town, is committed to providing support and meeting the needs of those in the communities they serve.

When asked how it feels to receive a Rose of Northamptonshire Award, Nicole said: “It feels absolutely amazing but I didn’t do it alone, we did it as a team. I’ve been called an unsung hero.”

Louise Danielczuk, who recently joined Growing Together as CEO, reached out to this newspaper to say how much of an incredible person Nicole is.

“She has dedicated her entire life to others,” said Louise. “The thing that Nicole said to me when I first joined, about what has made her most proud, is how the community is now working with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People wouldn’t trust anybody before. To build the community up, and make them feel really important and valued, is Nicole and her team’s biggest impact.”

Growing Together Northampton encourages the community to visit and talk to them about the services they want and need.

“Everything Nicole and her team have put on are things that have been asked for,” said Louise. “Whatever it might be, we respond to it. Come and seek us out and we will do what we can.”

Whether it is something they can offer themselves, or something an outside partner can assist with, the team will continue its commitment to tackling issues that mean the most.

For more information on Growing Together Northampton, visit the charity’s website here.