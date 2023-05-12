Charity offering ‘free food for everyone’ in Northampton town centre has proved ‘very popular’

A charity that prides itself on offering “free food for everyone”, which recently opened in Northampton town centre, has proved “very popular”.

Jedidiah UK provides unsold fresh food from supermarkets to the public and operates with the motto ‘let no one go hungry’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of opening its latest branch in Northampton, the charity gave food parcels to more than 5,300 families in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Greater London.

Cynthia Tooley MBE, the founder of Jedidiah UK.

What started as the founder going out of her way to provide food parcels during the pandemic, has now progressed to opening a growing number of pantries for anyone to collect free food.

The charity was founded by Cynthia Tooley MBE in 2020, and she recently saw the opportunity to expand to Northampton to combat food poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can visit Jedidiah at their location in George Row from 12pm until 12.30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 9am until 9.30am on Saturdays.

The system operates on a first come first serve basis, so the team recommends arriving in good time.

Jedidiah is now open 12pm until 12.30pm from Tuesdays to Fridays, and 9am until 9.30am on Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She spoke of how the charity was founded, why there is a need for it, and the importance of not having to prove your need in order to access their free food.

“Dignity is non-negotiable to our charity,” said Cynthia. “Every human being needs food and I can’t imagine having to prove your poverty to get food for yourself and your family.”

Since then, Cynthia has taken on one staff member and three volunteers at the George Row location.

Jedidiah's newest branch is located in George Row, at the heart of Northampton town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The founder said: “We’ve managed to recruit people who embody the charity’s ethos and it makes a huge difference.”

One of those individuals is Jade Greaves, who coordinates the Northampton branch and says working for the charity has allowed her to “find her place in life” – something she previously felt she had not done yet.

Over the first few days the charity was open, the number of people queuing outside trebled and they now support between 20 and 25 visitors each day.

Jade said: “It has been very popular. This isn’t just for the homeless, it’s for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People have already begun making friends in the queue and our regulars are beginning to help us out. It’s like a family unit.”

Jade shared there is one individual who walks from Bellinge and another who bikes from Duston each day to access their services.

But for them it is not just about the food, it is about socialising with others who attend, getting out and having a laugh together.

Jade says everyday there are always people who stay behind to say thank you and show their appreciation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cynthia branded the first month in Northampton as a “huge success”, and she has been pleased to see local businesses and charities offer support and point people in need in their direction.

The branch is still looking for willing volunteers and anyone interested should email [email protected]