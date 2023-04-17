‘Let no one go hungry’: Charity offering free fresh food opens first branch in Northampton

A charity offering unsold fresh food from supermarkets to the public for free has opened its first branch in Northampton.

Jedidiah UK, which operates with the motto ‘let no one go hungry’, has given food parcels to more than 5,300 families in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Greater London.

What started as the founder going out of her way to provide food parcels during the pandemic, has now progressed to opening a growing number of food pantries for anyone to collect free food.

Cynthia Tooley MBE, the founder and director of Jedidiah UK.

The charity was founded by Cynthia Tooley MBE in 2020, and she recently saw the opportunity to expand to Northampton and offer support to combat food poverty.

The sessions have now started in the new location in George Row, at the heart of the town centre, four days a week.

You can pay Jedidiah a visit from 6pm until 6.45pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9am until 9.45am on Saturdays.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo, Cynthia said: “Dignity is a non-negotiable to our charity.

One of Jedidiah's other food pantry locations, where they also offer unsold fresh food from supermarkets to the public for free.

“Every human being needs food and the moment you realise you need to reach out for help, your self-confidence is knocked.

“I can’t imagine having to prove your poverty for people to get food for themselves and their families.”

Jedidiah has no screening process, meaning those who attend their food pantries do not have to prove their need.

“I remember when I was on £10 per week as a student,” said Cynthia. “I had anxiety over spending £100 I didn’t have on fixing my car.

“I know what it feels like and I hope I never forget. No one chooses what they are born into and their circumstances.

“A screening process would strip people of their final shred of dignity, after having the courage to reach out to us.”

This venture began when Cynthia noticed how families were struggling during the pandemic, as she was a mentor at a number of schools.

She reached out to see if any families from two schools were interested in receiving a food parcel – and there were 12 from one and 88 from the other.

The feedback was “overwhelming” and despite the fact Cynthia could not afford to keep it going, she offered it to them for a second time.

Cynthia said: “When I realised this was the right thing to do for these families, it made me tearful.”

As more people found out about her good will, the number of families increased and Cynthia attempted to give out food parcels every two weeks.

It proved so popular that Cynthia coordinated packing in her back garden with the help of her neighbours.

It was only when one of her neighbours gave her a £200 cash donation to assist in what she was doing that Cynthia had to consider making it a charity.

As she wanted to put this money into a separate bank account from her own and could not do this without charity status, Cynthia submitted an application and it was approved within a few days.

Soon, the number of families being helped increased from around 1,000 to more than 5,000 and the charity had outgrown Cynthia’s back garden and required a warehouse.

With a number of supermarkets offering unsold fresh food to Jedidiah to hand out for free, then came the opportunity to open the pantries – and now 16 supermarkets support the charity.

Cynthia said: “One moment that really sticks out to me is when a little girl got really excited over strawberries.

“We offer luxury products, like lobster, and something as simple as strawberries excited her.

“Her family had never bought strawberries as they are too expensive and she had never tasted them before.

“That meant a lot as it shows we give people access to food they wouldn’t usually be able to afford with their budget.”

While on a visit to Northampton, Cynthia decided to take a look at locations available in the town and supermarkets who may be willing to donate surplus food.

The charity’s founder says that if everything aligns and there is both a suitable building available and generous supermarkets nearby, she takes it as a sign that a pantry should be opened there.

The Northampton branch is also the furthest the charity has opened from Cynthia’s home, which has made it more of a challenge to recruit volunteers organically.

Cynthia said: “We want to be a charity with a difference. We want people to feel proud when they walk in and feel like they matter.”

Despite having only been open for a matter of weeks, the feedback has been “great” and it makes “the hard work worth it”.

The charity has signed a five-year lease for its location in George Row and is committed to “investing heavily in it to make it nice”.

“As long as the need is in Northampton and we can afford to continue, we will stay,” said the founder and director.

“Everybody needs help sometimes and it does not make you less important than anyone else.

“Squash that voice in your head stopping you from reaching out, as you may well end up being the person handing out food after turning things around.”

Cynthia shared that many of the people who once visited for support are now willing volunteers and assist in pantries across the number of counties the charity operates in.

The team will soon be trialling pantry sessions at midday on weekdays, and these dates will be posted to their Facebook page soon.