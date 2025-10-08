Charity issues desperate plea as thousands needed to repair roof damage from last November’s storm

A well-renowned charity has issued a desperate plea to the public, as they are aiming to raise thousands to repair damage to their warehouse roof caused by Storm Bert last November.

Spencer Contact, located in Gladstone Close, fixes and cleans up donated furniture and household items before passing them on to those in need for free.

The charity, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, helps to make a space a home and anyone can benefit from their generosity.

Having seen sad situations of people sleeping on floors, sharing plates and cutlery, and using bin bags full of clothes as chairs, the team helps individuals and families to start afresh.

Sadly, Spencer Contact’s warehouse roof was damaged by Storm Bert last November and their insurers have not deemed the weather severe enough to cover the cost of the external damage.

Although the insurers have agreed to cover the cost to repair internal damage, Steve and Esther Scarsbrook and their team are now aiming to raise the £5,000 needed to fund the rest.

“We’re disappointed,” Esther told the Chronicle & Echo. “It was evident that we had never had an issue before the strong downpours. It’s hard to understand when they’ve said yes to repairing the damage inside.”

The Spencer Contact team have decided there is no point repairing the internal damage before the external. Esther explained there is “unsightly” internal damage particularly in the upstairs offices, with staff members living with dampness until it is rectified.

Esther continued: “Water goes down into one gully and it couldn’t cope with the amount of water. The level was up and over what it should have been and it came into the building.

“We lost a lot of curtains in the warehouse, which was really sad and disappointing. The panels over the gutters were whipped off at the time, and we found them broken on the ground.”

Esther says it is hard to fundraise as a charity in today’s climate, but praised the “extremely kind and generous companies” who are willing to help and make a difference.

The money needed would have been considerably more, but Matthew Seward and his business Sewards Roofing are helping Spencer Contact with the repair work.

Esther and Matthew met through Business Networking in Northamptonshire (BNI), and the charity is very grateful for the advice and support he has offered.

The charity has raised more than £700 of their £5,000 target, which will cover scaffolding costs. Esther says if any local scaffolding companies are willing to help, it would be a massive relief.

“We raised £700 in a few days and this was a real motivational boost,” she said. “We did think twice about whether to go public with this.”

Looking back at 2025 as a whole, Esther admits it has been “quite tough” as the demand for the service has “grown incredibly”.

“A lot more people are struggling with the basics of life,” she said. “They keep their heads above water but would struggle if something breaks and they need to replace it. Applying for funding is extremely difficult too as people are cautious of what they give their money to.”

An area of success for the charity this year is their ‘Sleep on the Floor’ project, which has been up-and-running since 2019 but picked back up in 2025.

The idea is that schools and other organisations sign up to ‘sleep on the floor’ for one night, and this helps to raise sponsorship money and awareness of Spencer Contact.

As well as this, it starts important conversations about the unfortunate situations others may face without a bed.

Having worked in education and two of the town’s primary schools previously, Esther knows there is a lack of funding for extra curricular and fun activities and wanted to change that.

For every £1 raised by a school for Spencer Contact, 10 pence is given to them in return. This has enabled the half a dozen schools who have taken part to purchase wet play toys and library books, as well as organise pizza lunches and movie nights.

Around 550 students from Boothville Primary School took part in the challenge earlier this year and £1,500 was raised – which Esther praised as a “fantastic effort”.

Any schools, groups or organisations interested in getting involved in Spencer Contact’s Sleep on the Floor project can reach out to Esther on 01604 587589.

To make a donation to Spencer Contact and help them cover the cost of their roof repairs, visit the charity’s online fundraising page here.