Celebrating fifty years of the Women’s Institute in Towcester

The Towcester WI added cake, coffee and welcoming smiles to its celebratory event and hosted a warming morning of reflection.

The women set up a display of some of the activities they had taken part in over the years to give visitors a good flavour of the sorts of things they get up to.

The iconic Calendar Girl campaign was remembered fondly, along with the work the women have done on the community poppy projects, their gardening club and organising the town plantars and floral displays was also highlighted, showing that members like to get their hands dirty. Skittles nights, garden parties and craft sessions are all part of the activities planned for anyone to take part in.

Sue Hamilton President Towcester WI (middle), Anne Seckington President Brackley WI (left), Barbara Bentley WI Press Spokesman (right)

The Towcester WI has been involved with a number of community fundraisers too and support many in Towcester who are raising money for their own choice of charity. The group has a number of outings, walking events and litter picking sessions and are really an active branch of this well loved organisation.

Sue Hamilton president of the Towcester WI said: “We aren’t just about cakes and jams, we have a lot of fun and run varied activities, where lifelong friendships have been made.

She added: “You don’t have to be retired or of a certain age. Anyone over 18 can join us and we do have a big mix of ages in our branch at Towcester. Many do feel isolated still so the WI is such a huge support for any ladies who would like to join a friendly group.”

The morning at the library did see more new members join up and of course, there was also plenty of cake and coffee to enjoy.

WI Exhibition

If you would like to know more about joining the ladies at Towcester, they can be found on their Facebook page (Towcester Evening WI).

Sue said: “New members are always welcome and we meet at the Sawpits Centre, NN12 6FT, on the first Thursday of the month. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.”