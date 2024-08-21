Care home ‘overwhelmed’ with response to fundraising for invaluable dementia tool for residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton care home is “overwhelmed” with the support it has received, which has kickstarted fundraising for an item that will improve the quality of life of their dementia residents.

Abington Park View Care Home, located in Wellingborough Road opposite Abington Park, hosted their first ever summer fayre on Saturday (August 17) to start fundraising for a dementia magic table.

The team has already raised more than £1,500 of their £5,000 target, and they hope to have secured the magic table by this time next year.

Talking about Saturday’s event, home manager Sarah Copeman told the Chronicle & Echo: “It was a tremendous success and brought together the community in support of a wonderful cause. More than 100 people attended across the three hours.”

Abington Park View Care Home hosted their first ever summer fayre on Saturday (August 17) to start fundraising for a dementia magic table.

The home manager, who has been in charge since 2019, described the dementia magic table as an “innovative tool to enhance the quality of life”.

“It provides engaging and meaningful activities, to improve cognitive stimulation and social interaction,” Sarah added. “We’ve had overwhelming support from everyone and they are excited about the positive impact this will have.”

The care home plans to host a summer fayre each year and will continue to welcome the wider community along – as it was the first time they had done this.

Typically they would hold events at the back of the property, but the summer fayre engaged those walking past as it was out the front too.

The ‘human fruit machine’ was a particular hit, as well as a bouncy castle, face painting, tombola, cake stall and a raffle – which raised the most. “Wonderful” donations were made, including alcohol and artwork, and attendees enjoyed the barbecue food on offer.

Abington Park View will hold another fundraiser at Christmas, in the hope of edging closer to their £5,000 fundraising goal.

“We’re just delighted by the event,” said Sarah. “We worked really hard and it was a great success.

“The magic table will make an enormous difference. We have individuals living here with different stages of dementia, and this will help them all with their cognitive stimulation and social interaction.”

The team was “absolutely delighted” with the positive and “heartwarming” response from the community, and they hope to see this continue.

It was only recently that Abington Park View received a perfect rating on an online care home review platform.

The team takes pride in the fact they have created a comfortable and homely environment for residents, who are treated with respect, kindness and understanding.

The staff uphold the principles of integrity and compassion, which has led to a 10 out of 10 rating on carehome.co.uk.

For more information on Abington Park View Care Home, visit their website here.