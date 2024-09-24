Calling all Harry Potter fans – this ‘Hogwarts Feast’ at a picturesque events venue is not to be missed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘Hogwarts Feast’ is taking over a picturesque events venue in Northampton this weekend, and it is not to be missed by the town’s Harry Potter fans.

The Church Northampton, located in a 12th century building at the bottom of Bridge Street, was successfully relaunched under a new owner back in June.

Charlotte Khalil spoke of her new vision to elevate one of the oldest grade one listed buildings in the town, particularly as it is in such a prominent location.

She could not pass up on the opportunity to take over The Church, and has a passion for bringing the site’s history to the forefront of what they do and making the building accessible to all.

This Saturday (September 28), the venue is hosting one of its first themed events since the takeover – a ‘Hogwarts Start of Term Feast’.

Though the team does not want to give too much away about what they have in store, it is promised to be a “truly immersive dining experience”.

The Church will be transformed into the Great Hall at Hogwarts and guests will receive a complimentary butterbeer upon arrival.

The Sorting Hat will organise guests into their houses, before being sat to enjoy a feast resembling the meal that Harry and his friends ate on the first night at Hogwarts.

The organisers say there will be “magic and surprises along the way” to ensure guests are engaged throughout the evening – which is believed to be a first for Northampton and is hoped to be “very special”.

“It’s not very often us muggles get the opportunity to dine in the Great Hall at Hogwarts and experience some magic, but here is that chance,” said the organisers.

“For one night you are going to be transported to a place where all is not necessarily as it seems. A magical evening rubbing shoulders with fellow wizards and witches.”

Tickets are priced at £52.95 per person and fancy dress is optional.

All guests will be seated with those they have booked with, but everyone will be around long banquet tables to make the evening as realistic as possible – unless requested otherwise.

For more information on the food offering and to secure your tickets for this weekend, visit The Church Northampton’s website here.