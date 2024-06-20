‘Huge success’ for relaunch of picturesque events venue under new owner at the heart of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The relaunch of a historic events venue under a new owner has been described as a “huge success”, after people from all walks of Northampton life were invited along last week.

The Church Northampton, located in a 12th century building at the bottom of Bridge Street, is known as a picturesque events and wedding venue.

However, new owner Charlotte Khalil has a brand new vision to elevate one of the oldest grade one listed buildings in town – particularly as it is in such a prominent location.

Charlotte has a passion for its history and hopes to help the site reach its full potential, in spite of the ongoing challenges that the hospitality industry faces.

The reopening event was held last Friday (June 14) and Charlotte received really positive feedback.

Guests were particularly keen to hear more about how the owner plans to support local food and drink producers, and they were pleased to find out about an upcoming wine and cheese tasting evening on July 18.

Charlotte is passionate about as many people being able to enjoy and utilise the historic venue as possible, with flexible hire packages that cater to a range of uses and budgets.

The new director has worked in various events management and corporate catering roles over the years, and could not pass up on the opportunity to take on The Church.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo, Charlotte said: “It was previously marketed as a wedding venue, and I’m amazed that it has not been connected to a historical walk before.”

The hope is to build on what was already offered and make it clear that people can hire The Church for whatever they want and need, not just weddings.

From birthday parties to private dining events, those interested have the opportunity to hire out parts of the building if they do not need the entirety.

As well as the upcoming wine and cheese evening in collaboration with a couple of local vineyards and Friars Farm, Charlotte wants to introduce local produce afternoons and potentially a farmers market style event.

“The feedback from visitors was about the need for these opportunities for local suppliers purely based in Northampton,” she said.

Charlotte would like to see monthly Sunday lunch clubs with live music and Sunday brunch clubs, hosted every couple of weeks, added to The Church’s roster of events.

“I look at myself as the patron of the building,” said Charlotte. “I don’t just see it as making money, it is about getting people through the doors and getting the name out there so anyone can utilise it.”

The director’s main aim is to move away from the previous message that The Church was typically only hired for expensive weddings, as community events will now take centre stage moving forward.