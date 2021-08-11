Busy Northampton town centre road closed for two hours during emergency incident

Spencer Bridge Road shut following 999 call over concerns for an individual

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 11:20 am
Updated Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 11:22 am

Emergency services kept a busy Northampton town centre road shut for nearly two hours on Tuesday (August 10) to deal with an incident.

Police, fire and paramedics were all on scrambled following a 999 call over concerns for an individual in Spencer Bridge Road at around 3.25pm.

The road was shut between Gladstone Road and St Andrew’s Road until 5.15pm with traffic being diverted.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Spencer Bridge Road at 3.25pm on Tuesday

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the situation with a "multi-agency response to provide the care needed".

