Major road in Northampton closed with emergency services on the scene

The major junction at Spencer Bridge Road and St Andrew's Road has been closed following a welfare incident.

Spencer Bridge Road has been closed both ways between the junctions with Gladstone Road and St Andrew's Road by police at around 4pm as emergency services rushed to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This came in as a concern for welfare and officers remain on scene with other emergency service colleagues."