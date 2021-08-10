Major road in Northampton closed with emergency services on the scene
Emergency services are responding to a concern for a person's welfare
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 5:10 pm
A major road in Northampton has been closed following an incident regarding a member of the public's welfare.
Spencer Bridge Road has been closed both ways between the junctions with Gladstone Road and St Andrew's Road by police at around 4pm as emergency services rushed to the scene.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This came in as a concern for welfare and officers remain on scene with other emergency service colleagues."
More to follow.