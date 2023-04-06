Sell out Easter for 22-year-old cookie entrepreneur, going from strength to strength in Northampton

Since speaking to the Chronicle & Echo at the end of last year, a 22-year-old cookie entrepreneur has shared how her business has continued to grow.

Millie Judd, from Moulton, set up an independent cookie business more than two years ago and has not looked back.

Made by Millie was set up in May 2020 and she sells out every week as the venture has continued to go from strength to strength.

22-year-old Millie Judd, who founded Made by Millie in May 2020.

What started as Millie baking for family and friends as a pick-me-up during the first lockdown, then gained traction on social media and led to the start of an exciting time selling cookies, cookie pie slices and birthday cookie cakes.

At the time of year when sweet treats are most popular, Millie pulled out all the stops this Easter and soon sold out.

Millie said: “Custom has been amazing and I’ve had more exposure to people who wouldn’t have found my business through social media otherwise.

“I’ve had more orders each week and make as many cookies as I possibly can to meet demand.”

Millie's white creme egg cookies have gone down a treat this Easter.

This year has seen many new customers for Millie and she says it has been “nice to meet new faces” – but will always remain grateful for her loyal repeat customers who keep her busy.

Social media remains the biggest driver for the 22-year-old, which she hopes will enable her to go full-time with Made By Millie by the start of 2024.

Although last Easter was not as busy for the independent business, Millie says this year has “taken off after she pushed what she was offering as much as possible”.

Millie’s Easter treat boxes included six cookies, two of each flavour – milk creme egg, white creme egg and mini egg.

This sell out Easter has left Millie feeling extremely grateful for both her new customers and loyal regulars.

“I chose flavours you instantly think of at Easter,” said Millie. “I stuck to what is popular and stripped back to the basics.”

She always looks forward to when customers receive their boxes and share how much they enjoyed them on social media.

Millie said: “If just one of my boxes makes a child’s Easter, it’ll make me feel great.

The next time the business owner will be offering treat boxes will be for Father’s Day in June, and until then she is focusing on maintaining her weekly orders and holding stalls at events.

Three have already been confirmed and there are three more in talks.

After selling out within two hours at Duston Fun Day last year, which Millie described as “incredible”, she will take double the amount of stock to future events.

She said: “I don’t want to sell out and leave anyone disappointed.”

Millie also revealed she will be introducing new flavours this year but is keeping them under wraps for now.

“I want to reach new levels I never thought I could,” she added.

Made by Millie is also a stockist for The Paddock Pantry, a portable cafe located at Harlestone Firs.

If she is able to secure another stockist in the near future, this will enable her to work towards going full-time next year.

As Millie is a mother to four-year-old Connor and works as a nursery practitioner three days a week, she juggles a lot – but would not change it for the world.

