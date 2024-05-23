Bumper bank holiday kicks off Bite Street’s summer of delicious street food pop-ups across Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bumper bank holiday event is set to kickstart Bite Street’s summer of delicious street food pop-ups across Northampton.

What is described as the town’s “hottest street food event” will soon host a hat-trick of foodie fun, starting with a takeover of the south lawn at Delapré Abbey from Friday to Sunday (May 24 to 26).

10 epic food vendors will be parked up for the bank holiday weekend, with a number of local food heroes featured among the line up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes BBQ restaurant The Smoke Pit serving their dry-aged smash patties and unique food truck Fashion Bake, who brought frozen homemade dumplings and bao buns to the town at a time when no one else was offering them.

What is described as the town’s “hottest street food event” will soon host a hat-trick of foodie fun, starting with a takeover at Delapré Abbey from Friday to Sunday (May 24 to 26). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Jessica Ly, whose family also owns the well-renowned Oriental Garden in Sheep Street, makes her authentic products from hand.

Other items on the menu, to be enjoyed by all members of the family, include loaded fries, fried chicken, grilled cheese toasties, Greek kebabs and award-winning artisan ice cream.

The event opens on Friday (March 24) at 5.30pm and will run until Sunday afternoon (May 26). The following weekend, from May 31 to June 2, Bite Street will return for a special barbecue edition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five vendors will be cooking with fire to create delicious dishes, including chicken shish and lamb kofta, jerk chicken and flame-grilled steak on an Argentine barbecue.

10 epic food vendors will be parked up at Delapré Abbey for the bank holiday weekend, with a number of local food heroes featured among the line up. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Organiser Crispin Slee said: “As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing better than barbecue food. It brings out the caveman and woman in us all. I can’t wait.”

This will be a celebration of the county’s artisan food and drink offering, with more than 70 food and drink stalls, chef demonstrations, tasting sessions and masterclasses for visitors to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tours of the house are included in the price of the ticket, with the option of adding an afternoon tea experience at Delapré Abbey’s very own Orangery.