First ever food festival ‘extravaganza’ coming to Delapré Abbey this summer – here’s what you can expect

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first ever food festival “extravaganza” is coming to Delapré Abbey this summer, and here is what you can expect from the exciting event.

The creators of Towcester Food Festival and Bite Street have joined forces to launch the Delapré Food Festival, described as “gastronomic”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place at Delapré Abbey, which organiser Crispin Slee believes is “tailor-made” for a festival of this kind.

Most Popular

Delapré Abbey CEO Richard Clinton and organiser Crispin Slee tucking into an afternoon tea from The Orangery, available as part of the food festival.

Crispin, who is the mastermind behind the popular Bite Street initiative, said: “It’s such a special place and the perfect spot for the festival. We want to bring the grounds to life for a grand summer weekend celebrating artisan food and drink.”

Bustling with food and drink stalls, hourly chef demonstrations, tasting sessions and masterclasses, Delapré Food Festival will feature everything that made Towcester Food Festival so popular.

The outdoor street food market element will be curated by Bite Street, and many top local chefs are already lined up to take to the demonstration stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include the Abbey’s own Bart Polinski, who is head chef at Hibiscus, James Peck and Hannah Dunne from Ember and Carmela Sereno Hayes, known as “Northampton’s queen of Italian cuisine”.

The food festival will take place at Delapré Abbey on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, from 10am each day.

Tom Warner, the founder of Warner’s Gin in Harrington, will run free gin tasting sessions throughout the weekend – and Josh Moinet, of VineBud in Towcester, will host a series of wine tasting sessions.

There will also be cheese and cocktail masterclasses hosted by experts in each of the fields, from venues across the county that have received “rave reviews”.

‘Having a big show like this on our doorstep is vital for businesses like mine’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really important to us that the festival supports local food and drink businesses, helping them to grow and helping the local food economy,” Crispin continued.

One local food hero who has already signed up is Gary Bradshaw, who creates Cobblers Nibble cheese at Hamm Tun Fine Foods.

He said: “Having a big show like this on our doorstep is vital for businesses like mine.”

The festival is set to be a “day out for foodies and families alike” and will also feature activities for children, including cookery classes run by Rachel Wilson from Cookery Doodle Doo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Clinton, chief executive at Delapré Abbey, says they are “delighted” to host this event – as it will be a “terrific occasion” that will “help to support one of Northampton’s greatest historical assets”.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, opening at 10am each day. Free parking will be available on Delapré Abbey’s grounds.

Tickets are now on sale, including early bird tickets priced at £10 per person and family tickets for £20.

Entry to the festival includes admission to the house. Guided tours will take place twice a day, or visitors can explore at their own leisure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also the opportunity to book afternoon tea at The Orangery as part of the festival.

The organisers are also looking for volunteers to assist and they will receive free tickets to the event and a food voucher.