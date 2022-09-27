Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist dance group from Northampton shortlisted for two awards

A Northampton-based dance group has been nominated and shortlisted for two awards in recognition of the support they provide to people with disabilities.

The Born To Perform dance school, who made it to the semi-final of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) earlier this year, have now been shortlisted for the ‘Make a Difference’ and ‘Community Support’ categories in the BAPS (Bloody Awesome Parents) SEND Blog Awards.

One of Born To Perform’s directors, Clemmie Milnes, said: “It just feel great and - what an honour as well after such a fun year of big achievements with BGT and the success of our school growing from strength to strength - to then be nominated is really unbelievable and seeing the kindness of others and people recognising what we are doing, that is what it is all about for us.

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists Born to Perform have been nominated for two awards. Photo: ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We feel really super happy and excited.”

The dance group’s director told Chronicle & Echo that they are still “buzzing” from their BGT success, which has given Born To Perform a platform to continue delivering their message that having a learning disability should never hold people back.

Born To Perform participated in the Northampton Carnival in June and Clemmie described it as a real “homecoming” for everyone. She said she was “blown away” by the number of people who recognised the dancers and ran up to the float.

Clemmie, on their BGT journey, said: “It all feels like a blur and like it happened a million years ago now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born To Perform at the Northampton Carnival on Saturday June 11, 2022. Photo by Stu Vincent.

The ‘Make a Difference’ award recognises organisations and individuals who actively campaign for the SEND community.

The ‘Community Support’ award celebrates groups that have gone above and beyond to support the mental health and wellbeing of SEND families during the pandemic.

The public can vote for their favourite nominees online before voting closes on Friday, September 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clemmie believes that Born To Perform deserve to win both categories for all they have achieved this year and for being a voice for the rest of the disabled community.

Born To Perform at the Northampton Carnival on Saturday June 11, 2022. Photo by Stu Vincent.

The Born To Perform director continued: “For their hard work and determination, they should win.

“They are doing it not just for themselves but for everyone who has a learning disability to show they can shine too and be recognised for their talent and amazingness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of the BAPS SEND Blog awards categories will be announced in a ceremony in Leicester on Wednesday, November 2.

The Born To Perform dance school launched in February 2020 shortly before the first national lockdown and it is run by three directors: Clemmie Milnes, Charlotte Ashby and Kimberley Carey.

It specialises in Special Educational Needs and Disability. Students at the school have a mixture of additional needs such as Down Syndrome, Autism and Turners Syndrome.

Born To Perform reached the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent after comedian and writer, David Walliams, pressed the iconic golden buzzer at their dance audition last year. Although they missed out on the final, they received a standing ovation from all four judges and were said to have “inspired so many people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad