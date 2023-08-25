West Northamptonshire Council has confirmed that the street “remains closed for vehicles until further notice”.

A diversion is in place at St Giles Square to manage traffic and motorists are advised to follow the signs in place.

Balloon Bar, Bridge Street. The photo has been issued by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service who battled night and day to stop the fire spreading to neighbouring buildings after receiving multiple 999 calls at 11pm on Tuesday evening (August 22).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service took just four minutes to arrive at the building in Bridge Street, which was once home to the Angel Hotel built in the 1800s.

A total of nine appliances were on the scene in total, tackling the blaze during the early hours of Wednesday morning (August 23).

After arriving at the scene, the fire service received information that a number of people had been spotted behind Balloon Bar.

The fire service has since confirmed no other rescue operations took place.

Bridge Street remains closed as the former Balloon Bar lies in ruins next to the former Fat Cats bar – which also burned down 11 years ago.