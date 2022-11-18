The family of a man who was killed by a single punch on a night out in Northampton town centre are calling for tougher sentences for manslaughter.

On February 9, 2019, Bradley Matcham was punched in the back of the head by Arthur Billings, of Harpole, following a heated exchange of words next to an alleyway in the Drapery. Bradley died nine days later in hospital on February 18 after his family made the “heart-wrenching” decision to turn off his life support machine.

Billings, who was 19 at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to four years in prison on September 9, 2019 but has since been released after serving half of that sentence.



The maximum sentence for manslaughter is life in prison up to 18 years, but judges take multiple factors into account, including whether the defendant pleads guilty or not.

Bradley's family are now campaigning for the judicial system to change its manslaughter sentencing guidelines so the “punishment fits the crime”.

Aaron Matcham, Bradley's brother, said: "It's absolutely disgusting. How much is someone's life actually worth? While it is nothing personal to the judge, he's got his sentencing guidelines he has to work with, it's the actual system that needs to change.

"You've got to be held accountable for your actions, whether it is pre-meditated or not. Four years out in two is just a kick in the teeth, really, for everybody who was ever close with Bradley. What kind of rehabilitation and what kind of lessons will he [Billings] have learnt serving a two year sentence for manslaughter? Nothing. It's an absolute joke. The punishment has got to fit the crime, the other half of it has got to be rehabilitation. Four years out in two doesn't tick any of those boxes.

"We're not expecting the sentence on this case to be changed. We want it to be stricter so other families feel justice and is also a deterrent for people in the future."

Asked what sentence he feels is appropriate, Aaron said a “minimum of 12-15 years”.

The 33-year-old said: "In an ideal world you would like to see life for life but unfortunately manslaughter is never going to carry that sentence. I think actual serving time in prison should be a minimum of 12-15 years as a bare minimum, then the possibility of parole based on behaviour.

"Fifteen years, this individual would lose a big part of his life from mid-20s to late 30s. Lessons will be learnt. Whereas, he's coming out, he's still in his 20s, has he developed as a human being? As an adult? Probably not."

Asked what sort of campaigning the family is doing, Aaron said they are getting the conversation started by contacting MPs, raising awareness, and then they will take their findings to the Government for a change in legislation.

Aaron ended by urging revellers to be responsible on nights out.