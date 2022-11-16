An online fundraiser has been set up in memory of a “much-loved and special” man after he died following a punch to the back of the head more than three years ago in Northampton town centre.

The family of Bradley Matcham has set up a JustGiving page to raise money for brain injury charity, Headway.

On February 9, 2019, Bradley was punched in the back of the head by Arthur Billings, of Harpole, following a heated exchange of words next to an alleyway in the Drapery. Bradley died nine days later in hospital on February 18 after his family made the “heart-wrenching” decision to turn off his life support machine.

The family said: "Bradley was an innocent victim of a cowardly attack. Bradley had his hands in his pockets and his head turned away when he was struck by a single punch by a random stranger.

"Bradley was taken to Northampton General Hospital where they discovered a bleed on the brain, and was then transferred to Coventry hospital for surgery and specialist care."

Billings, who was 19 at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to four years in prison on September 9, 2019. Reacting to the sentence, Bradley’s family have previously said:

Bradley's family said in a statement given exclusively to the Chron: "From a family point of view, we are appalled at the sentence. Obviously there's something wrong with the judicial system for someone to commit this horrendous crime, be sentenced for four years in jail and be out in two."

In memory of Bradley and to mark what would have been his 28th birthday, aunt Loz and dad Ian will be doing a skydive on Sunday, April 16 2023 to “raise money, raise awareness that single punches kill and destroy families and emphasise that it is okay to talk about Bradley”.

The family said: "In supporting the charity Headway, we want to raise awareness of brain injuries albeit through injury or illness. Headway supports these people along with their families.

"So, Bradley, we will be doing this for you and will be jumping from 1,500ft. The height of 1,500ft was chosen so we could be in the clouds with you. To tell you how much you are loved, thought about and missed by your family and friends. We will also let you know whilst we are in the clouds how Bolton Wanderers are doing.

"To all of you who read this please be strong, be kind, love and be loved and mostly tell your family and friends you love them. Life can be so cruel.

"Please share this page to get the support Headway need. As Bradley would say, 'always look on the bright side of life'. Not always that easy."

So far, at the time of writing (Tuesday, November 15), the JustGiving page has raised £385 of its £800 target.