Bomb squad investigation under way after 'suspicious item' found on Northamptonshire trunk road
Explosive experts were called following discovery on A5 near Towcester
Explosive experts are examining a 'suspicious item' which forced the closure of a Northamptonshire trunk road for around five hours on Monday (October 4).
Bomb Squad officers were called in shortly after 2pm following the discovery on the A5 near Towcester.
Northamptonshire Police issued a public statement at around 7.15pm confirming the closures had been lifted.
A spokesman said: "Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers were called and the item was safely removed and taken away for further examination.
"Road closures were put in place to ensure public safety and we would like to thank both members of the public and motorists for their patience, whilst we dealt with this incident."