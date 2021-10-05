Bomb squad investigation under way after 'suspicious item' found on Northamptonshire trunk road

Bomb squad officers used robots to identify the suspicious item found on the A5 near Towcester

Explosive experts are examining a 'suspicious item' which forced the closure of a Northamptonshire trunk road for around five hours on Monday (October 4).

Bomb Squad officers were called in shortly after 2pm following the discovery on the A5 near Towcester.

Northamptonshire Police issued a public statement at around 7.15pm confirming the closures had been lifted.

A spokesman said: "Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers were called and the item was safely removed and taken away for further examination.