Police officers conducting searches at Stanwick Lakes as part of a missing person investigation have found the body of a man.

Searches involving the National Police Air Service were taking place in the area when he was discovered in the water at around 6pm yesterday (July 31).

An appeal for his whereabouts had been put out yesterday by Northants Police for sightings of Jamie Attwood, 37, from Raunds.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Specialist officers along with colleagues from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service have attended the scene and have recovered him from the water.

Jamie Attwood from Raunds has not been seen since Saturday, July 27, 2024/ family picture

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however, the family of Raunds man Jamie, 37, who has been missing since Saturday, July 27, have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Officers would still like to speak to anyone who may have seen Jamie in the Raunds, Irthlingborough or Stanwick Lakes areas since Saturday.”

His family had been asking people in the Irthlingborough and Raunds areas for sightings of Jamie to piece together a timeline of his movements.

Mum Tracey Baker spoke to the Northants Telegraph of her fears for her son’s safety as she thought he would have cut through Stanwick Lakes to get back home.

She had tracked his last known sighting to Irthlingborough where he had been searching for his lost mobile phone in a cafe and a pub.

CCTV from the X47 bus from Raunds on the afternoon of his disappearance shows him getting off the bus at Aldi in Irthlingborough between 4.30pm and 5pm last Saturday (July 27).

Anyone who believes they may have seen him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPE1/2934/24.