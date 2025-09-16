'Bernie Keith is a Northamptonshire treasure': Dozens stand up for much-loved BBC radio presenter following official complaint over 'deeply offensive joke'

Chron readers have come out fighting for veteran BBC Radio Northampton presenter Bernie Keith after it emerged that the Reform leader at West Northants Council had made an official complaint about him.

Mark Arnull, who leads West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), has raised a formal complaint to the BBC following the Northampton Make A Difference Awards, held at the Royal & Derngate on Wednesday September 10.

Each BBC local radio station host their own local awards across the country and is a chance to honour community heroes through a number of different awards.

Bernie, who has worked at BBC Radio Northampton for more than 25 years, was co-hosting the event with fellow presenter Annabel Amos.

During the evening, Cllr Arnull – who took the top spot as leader at WNC after Reform UK stormed the local elections in May – left the Derngate auditorium in disgust after claiming that Bernie made a joke about ‘the BBC paying off its former sexually deviant presenters’, while hosting the event on stage.

Cllr Arnull is now calling for for a public apology from Bernie and has also formally complained to the BBC.

A spokesperson for the organisation has since said the unscripted remark which was "completely inappropriate".

Cllr Arnull said: “I just got up, got my bag and left because I thought it wasn’t appropriate to be endorsing that kind of content.

“It’s no surprise that members of the public call to defund the BBC when there seems to be evidence of a double standard for members of the public and BBC staff.”

Since the Chron published the story on Monday September 15 there has been an outpouring support for the veteran presenter.

Northampton businessman Wesley Suter said: “Bernie Keith is an amazing individual. Wouldn’t have a bad word said against him.”

One Chron commenter said: “He obviously does not listen to our Bernie. Because Bernie says it as it is, that is what his public like and adore him.”

Another said: “I think the good people of Northampton will stand by a fine man, who has served them well for many a year."

Bernie was described by one person as a ‘Northamptonshire treasure’ while another called him a ‘national treasure’.

Another Chron reader said: “Poor Bernie he wouldn’t have said anything maliciously, he just loves a joke”.”

In April this year, Bernie celebrated 25 years with the BBC. During his popular daily mid-morning show, Earl Spencer said: “Bernie, I can’t believe you’ve racked up quarter of a century of double entrendres and sheer nautiness. “Everyone loves you who listens to your show and we just think you are the best thing that Northamptonshire broadcasting has to offer.”

Many others who attended the event at the Royal and Derngate took the time to write to the Chron this week.

One said: "I was there and pleased to support all the local people in Northamptonshire who give their time, doing good things. I can't remember anything offensive being said.” Another said: “I was there and there was nothing over the line. And I'm sure he made a joke about people being offended by everything these days.” Anthony Watts, from Kingsthorpe, also attended with his wife. In a letter to the editor he said: “In our opinion no 'deeply offensive' comment was made by Bernie Keith as described by Mr Arnull. Some were close to the mark admittedly, but not offensive. “I would add were are in our mid 70's with an open mind, we expected innuendos and jokes at this event, as no doubt many others did.”

Among the 350 comments, a few backed Cllr Arnull saying he was right to highlight the incident.

One said: “I'm glad the BBC and the venue have condemned the 'joke'. Those defending Bernie Keith are missing the point.

“Personally, I'm getting fed up with the stick Reform are getting, especially when the current and previous governments have been such a dead loss.”

Another said: “It’s actually impossible to offend me. But there's also a time n place. I think Arnull was right to highlight it tbh.”

Cllr Arnull has urged both the Royal & Derngate and the BBC to review the incident and consider implementing stronger oversight and guidance for presenters and hosts at future community events.

In the written complaint, he added that the remark “deeply misaligned with the values of the event and the standards expected at a publicly supported venue”.

“West Northamptonshire Council provides significant financial support to Royal & Derngate, and with that comes a responsibility to ensure that events hosted at the venue reflect the dignity, inclusivity, and professionalism that our community deserves.

“Whilst humour absolutely has a place in society, and in some cases comes with advisory warnings, it is deeply disappointing that such a remark was made in a setting intended to celebrate the positive contributions of individuals across our region.”

A BBC spokesperson said: "This was an unscripted remark made at a live event, and it was completely inappropriate. It falls far short of the standards we expect, and we apologise for this."

Bernie, who presents on weekdays from 10am to 2pm, and attracts a large audience is reported to be on holiday this week and is being covered by Janey Lee Grace.