Reform leader at West Northants Council storms out of BBC awards ceremony at Royal and Derngate after 'deeply offensive joke'

By Nadia Lincoln
Published 15th Sep 2025, 11:11 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 11:29 BST
A Reform UK Council Leader stormed out of a BBC awards ceremony after he alleged a presenter made a ‘deeply offensive’ joke about the organisation’s ‘former sexually deviant presenters’.

Mark Arnull, who leads West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), has raised a formal complaint to the BBC surrounding the Northampton Make A Difference Awards, held at the Royal & Derngate on Wednesday September 10.

Each BBC local radio station host their own local awards across the country and is a chance to honour community heroes through a number of different awards.

The Reform Leader is calling for a public apology from local radio presenter Bernie Keith, who Mr Arnull said appeared to make a joke about ‘the BBC paying off its former sexually deviant presenters’, while hosting the event on stage.

Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council (pic: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)placeholder image
Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council (pic: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

Cllr Arnull said: “I just got up, got my bag and left because I thought it wasn’t appropriate to be endorsing that kind of content.

“It’s no surprise that members of the public call to defund the BBC when there seems to be evidence of a double standard for members of the public and BBC staff.”

He has urged both the Royal & Derngate and the BBC to review the incident and consider implementing stronger oversight and guidance for presenters and hosts at future community events.

In the written complaint, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), he added that the remark “deeply misaligned with the values of the event and the standards expected at a publicly supported venue”.

“West Northamptonshire Council provides significant financial support to Royal & Derngate, and with that comes a responsibility to ensure that events hosted at the venue reflect the dignity, inclusivity, and professionalism that our community deserves.

“Whilst humour absolutely has a place in society, and in some cases comes with advisory warnings, it is deeply disappointing that such a remark was made in a setting intended to celebrate the positive contributions of individuals across our region.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “This was an unscripted remark made at a live event, and it was completely inappropriate. It falls far short of the standards we expect, and we apologise for this.”

