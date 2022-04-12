A national shoe shop company has awarded Northampton charity BacZac His Legacy £5,000 as part of a employee grant application scheme.

Verana Yates, who works at Pavers Northampton in Dobbies Garden Centre in Newport Pagnell Road, applied for the grant via The Pavers Foundation.

The customer advisor applied for the grant so money could be donated to BacZac as she has been friends with Helen Forskitt - Zac’s mum - for many years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Verana Yates (left) and Helen Forskitt (right) at Pavers Northampton with the donation cheque.

Pavers’ grant scheme pledges to make a difference in areas of health, education, and community, to charities close to the hearts of its colleagues.

Verana said: “It was a very emotional day for me because I know how much this cheque means to Helen and their charity.”

Helen added: “This is amazing. It's the first big cheque we have received this year and The Pavers Foundation is the first company to give us a grant.

“We can't thank The Pavers Foundation enough.”

BacZac His Legacy was set up by Helen and her husband Jason, from Abington Vale, in 2017 after their son Zac lost his battle six months after a diagnosis of a rare form of testicular cancer and Acutemegakaryoblastic leukaemia (AMKL), which is a rare subtype of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), in 2016 at the age of 20.

This year the charity is campaigning to raise money for a coastal holiday home to offer respite to families who are battling cancer.