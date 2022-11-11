A baby loss awareness group is taking part in an ‘ultra marathon challenge’ to raise money and help improve the bereavement facilities at Northampton General Hospital.

Team Daisy, which was set up in memory of Daisy Chalmers four years ago, offers support to other families in a similar time of need to what they experienced.

The team has done invaluable work in raising funds and awareness of baby loss since then, and 14 of their team will be taking part in the Isle of Wight Challenge in April 2023 for the newly launched Daisy Suite Appeal by Northamptonshire Health Charity.

The appeal is to raise money to ensure families who have lost a child do not have to go back to the same part of Northampton General Hospital for follow up appointments.

Wayne Chalmers, father of Daisy who was born in the Snowdrop Suite at Northampton General and sadly passed away of a major heart defect, said: “Families should not have to go through the same maternity unit where they lost their baby for follow up appointments, and we were pleased to be asked on board with the appeal.

“It’s important to have a safe haven that’s completely disconnected. We knew the need was there and there will be so many families who benefit.”

The team wanted to “create a legacy that Daisy will be part of” on a local level, which they hope to achieve by taking part in the Isle of Wight challenge for the appeal.

The members of Team Daisy are no strangers to fundraising and in October, the three men pictured took part in a marathon for the cause.

The idea came from one of the team members who did the challenge a number of years ago and to the team’s surprise, they have had more people join than drop out – with many having never done a marathon before.

“We’re under no illusion that it’s going to be easy, especially during the winter months,” said Wayne. “But we’re all so invested.”

14 members of Team Daisy will be taking on 106 kilometres in two days, and Wayne says they are “confident” about reaching their £8,000 target.

Alongside sponsorship for the challenge, they will be hosting comedy evenings, quizzes, virtual runs, and a dinner dance ball next year to bump up the funds raised.