Baby Basics Northampton to host pop up donation day as it sees ‘huge increase’ in referrals

A Northampton charity that helps new mums who are less fortunate is hosting a pop-up donation day as it sees a “huge increase” in referrals.

Baby Basics provides essentials to new mums based on referrals from healthcare settings and other agencies, which have increased significantly in recent times.

To cope with the increase, the charity is hosting a pop-up donation day in Grosvenor Shopping, Northampton on Saturday (July 2).

Some of the Baby Basics Northampton team.

Sabrina Oakey volunteer lead and donation co-ordinator said: “We are seeing a huge increase in our referrals. It’s hard to identify if this is due to the rise in the cost of living or other aspects but all we know is that we are in great need.

“We are holding this pop up event to allow people throughout the whole of the county to drop items off or learn more about what we do and how they can help families in need across Northamptonshire including volunteering and fundraising."

The pop-up will take place from 10am until 4pm in the Upper Mall next to River Island.

The charity’s new social media and finance lead added: "We have seen a wonderful response to our recent plea for more help.

“The staff were overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone through our wishlists and local giving page. We would like to say a huge thank you and possibly get the opportunity to meet our supporters face to face on Saturday."