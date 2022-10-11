Baby Basics Northampton celebrates 10 years of supporting new mothers who need a helping hand

A Northampton charity that supports new mothers, who need a helping hand with their new born babies, has been in action for around 10 years – and is celebrating the amount of help they have provided.

Baby Basics Northampton was launched by four founding members after admiring the work of the same organisation in Sheffield, and they have not looked back since.

They provide starter packs for new mothers, which is packed in a moses basket and contains baby clothing, toiletries for both the mother and newborn, and a pick-me-up box of chocolates, among much more.

Expecting mothers have to be referred to them through other organisations and charities, or midwives and house visitors, and they have received a lot of positive feedback about the “extremely important” work they do.

Sabrina Oakey, the volunteer lead and donation coordinator, said: “Our progress has been overwhelming.

“Before I helped found Baby Basics Northampton, I was a new mother suffering from postnatal depression.

“I knew how lonely motherhood could be and wanted to help others feeling the same.”

Here is an example of what goes into a Baby Basics starter pack for a zero-to-three month old.

The team believes the most vital part of the pack is the moses basket, and Julie Bainbridge, the operations lead, recalled one referral where a child was sleeping in a chest of drawers – and one of their packs changed that.

Not only do Baby Basics Northampton help mothers in financial hardship, but those who may have been trafficked to the UK or escaped domestic abuse.

Sabrina said: “Providing a moses basket may stop the mother from going back to an abusive household as they have been given support and a lifeline.

“Knowing they have a community behind them helps improve the mother’s mental wellbeing.”

Two team members were quick to praise the Northampton community, after they recently issued a social media plea for donations as they had run out of moses baskets and sleeping suits. They were "inundated with wonderful support".

“Not only do we help mothers break free, but we’ve been told we keep families together,” added Julie.

Julie recalled recently meeting a mother who received a Baby Basics pack nine years ago, and it made her “emotional” to think there is now a nine-year-old in the town who has benefitted from their work – and the mother was donating to help others in a situation like she was.

As they have a good system in place, the team plans to continue providing for zero-to-three month olds, as they want to keep up the quality of what they offer.

However, they are looking to introduce additions, such as hospital bags for expecting mothers who go into hospital unexpectedly or in an emergency.

“We had an amazing response and were inundated with wonderful support,” said Sabrina. “The local community is vital in what we achieve and how many mothers we can help.”