‘Desperate’: Weston Favell Food Bank still looking for new premises with just a week left to leave shopping centre

Weston Favell Food Bank is still looking for new premises with just a week to go until they are required to leave the shopping centre.

As reported by Chronicle & Echo last month, the food bank was given six weeks notice to leave Weston Favell Shopping Centre – and issued an appeal for help.

More than one month on, they are yet to find new premises and have had to move all of their stock, shelving and other equipment into a storage unit in Moulton Park.

They will then have to transport it back and forth to Emmanuel Church every Wednesday and Friday, where the food bank will be located until they find a permanent home.

Julie Parsons fundraiser at Weston Favell Food Bank said: “It’s been a stressful time, especially knowing we’re going to have to move more than once, as we only have a temporary solution.”

The next challenge they face is their “desperate need” for a van to move everything between the storage unit and church.

As the new premises will have to facilitate the food bank, all the stock, and space for other organisations to set up and offer help to those who frequent the food bank, most options they have explored have either been too small or too expensive.

Despite having had “many suggestions from helpful people”, the team has been left with no choice but to use the ground floor of Emmanuel Church for the food bank, and the middle floor for other organisations to offer support.

The invaluable support offered to those who visit the food bank goes beyond the food, and they will also be able to visit the Community Law Service – who will be on the middle floor – for advice on debt, benefits, energy tariffs, immigration, and more.

The team has also had to reduce the number of days they open from three to two, and it will be open from 10am until 2pm on Wednesdays and Fridays from next month.

The challenges the food bank is facing may be tough, but Julie said: “We have been blessed with so many offers of support.

“Daily Bread has allowed us the temporary use of their van and driver, and Nationwide has helped with the move to the storage unit.

“Sally Keeble has been a wonderful support, as always.

“Our brilliant volunteers have all pulled together, and we couldn’t have done it without the entire team.”

To raise funds of their own, the food bank is hosting a murder mystery event with a professional theatre company.

It is called ‘Murder on the Churchill Express’, and will take place for three hours from 7pm on October 15.

Members of the public can book their place for £30, which includes a three course meal and there is a coveted prize for the overall winners.

The evening is being held in Cafe Emm in Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

To offer your support, you can contact Weston Favell Food Bank by emailing ​​[email protected]