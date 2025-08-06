Another 233 homes set to be built on huge new housing estate on edge of Northampton

Another 233 homes are set to be built on a huge new housing estate on the edge of Northampton, a developer has confirmed.

Vistry Group has confirmed it will build 233 more homes at its Western Gate development in Harpole, near Northampton – bringing the total number of homes delivered so far at Norwood Farm to 1,070 out of a planned 1,900.

The new phase will include 83 affordable homes, 80 private rental sector (PRS) properties, and 70 homes for open market sale.

The expansion comes shortly after West Northamptonshire Council approved detailed plans for phase two of the site, which will see 278 homes built – half of which will be sold on the open market and the other half managed as affordable housing through a partnership with Platform Housing Group.

As part of the wider project, Vistry has also signed its first contract with Zen Housing, an affordable housing provider, which will take ownership of 18 of the affordable homes.

Andrew Harvey, Managing Director of Vistry South Central Midlands, said: “I am thrilled to announce the completion of contracts for an additional 233 mixed-tenure homes at Western Gate and our first contact with Zen housing. “This brings the total to 1,070 of the 1,900 new properties planned at Norwood Farm. Our commitment goes beyond house building, with £9 million allocated to bolstering services for both new [and] current residents.”

Zen Housing's Investment Director, John Okell, welcomed the partnership, saying: “We are delighted to mark the start of our partnership with Vistry Group on this phase of homes at Western Gate. These 18 high-quality affordable homes reflect our commitment to delivering sustainable, well-connected communities. Executing the deal in just five weeks ahead of completions in August highlights the strength of collaboration between our teams. We look forward to supporting the wider Norwood Farm vision through tenure-diverse, community-focused delivery.”

He added: “The contract for the additional homes coincides with receiving reserved matter to start work on a further 278 properties for the affordable and open markets. This clearly shows Vistry’s dedication to meeting housing needs by building homes across multiple tenures to an exceptional standard, creating a thriving and sustainable community.”

An artist's impression of what the new homes could look like

According to Vistry, nearly £10 million has been set aside for local improvements, including a new primary school, tree planting, public footpaths, play areas, contributions towards a local centre, a library and highway upgrades.

Phase one of the scheme – which includes 439 homes – is already under way, with some families having moved in. Homes range from one to five bedrooms and are being sold under the Bovis Homes and Linden Homes brands.