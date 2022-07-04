The family-fun festival returned to The Racecourse this weekend (July 1 - 3).

All smiles in 27 pictures of Northampton Town Festival including rides, shows and more

Organisers expected around 65,000 people to visit over the three days

By Carly Odell
Monday, 4th July 2022, 8:47 am

Live music, hot air balloons, food stalls, animal shows, fun fair rides and more took over The Racecourse in Northampton this weekend.

Northampton Town Festival was back with a bang from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 and it was all smiles as the family-fun took place.

Following complete cancellation in 2020 and a change of date in 2021, the much-loved festival was back on its normal date for 2022.

Here are 27 pictures of Northampton Town Festival – did you go? Can you spot yourself?

1. Northampton Town Festival

Photo: Stu Vincent

Photo: Stu Vincent

2. Northampton Town Festival

Photo: Stu Vincent

Photo: Stu Vincent

3. Northampton Town Festival

Photo: Stu Vincent

Photo: Stu Vincent

4. Northampton Town Festival

Photo: Stu Vincent

Photo: Stu Vincent

