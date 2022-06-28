Everything you need to know about Northampton Town Festival taking place this weekend

Northampton Town Festival returns this weekend with arena entertainment, live music and more - plus hot air balloons if the weather allows.

Following complete cancellation in 2020 and a change of date in 2021, the much-loved festival is back on its normal date for 2022.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the three-day festival.

When is it?

Friday July 1 to Sunday July 3. 4pm until 11pm on Friday and midday to 11pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Where is it?

The Racecourse, Kettering Road, Northampton.

What is it?

According to organisers it is “three days of amazing family-friendly entertainment”.

A spokesman said: “This privately run event is a fun-filled throwback to the iconic Northampton Town Show combined with The Northampton Balloon Festival, this annual event has become a firm favourite for families in the area. The event has grown over the years and thanks to everyone’s continued support it has been able to carry on the tradition.

“Celebrate the warmer nights at the funfair, with an evening balloon ascent and hot air balloon glow (balloons are weather dependent), some amazing live tribute acts, before finishing the night with an explosive firework display.

“Saturday and Sunday will bring back the awesome live arena entertainment, the finest local bands, hot air balloons, hot air balloons glow (weather dependent), with craft stalls showcasing some of the unique products from the Midlands and beyond.”

Organisers expect around 65,000 people to visit the festival over the three days.

What is the full live music line-up?

Friday

6.30pm - 7.30pm: Dean Gallagher (Liam Gallagher)

7.30pm - 8.30pm: Ska’rnaby Street Madness – Solo Tribute to Madness, Suggs and all things Ska

8.30pm - 9.30pm: DJ Set (Lynton)

9.30pm - 10.30pm: Totally Jam – Tribute

10pm - 10.30pm: Balloon Night Glow

10.30pm: Fireworks display

Saturday

Midday - 1pm: Dan Bolddog Lings

1pm - 2pm: Clown Bluey (Crazy Fire Engine)

2pm - 3pm: Stannage International (Stunt Show)

3pm - 4pm: DJ Set (Lynton)

4pm - 5pm: Dan Bolddog Lings

5pm - 6pm: Clown Bluey (Crazy Fire Engine)

7pm - 8pm: Stannage International (Stunt Show)

8pm - 9pm: Band – Paragon

9pm - 9.30pm: Band – DJ Lyton

9.30pm - 10.30pm: Band – Red House

10pm - 10.30pm: Balloon Night Glow

10.30pm: Fireworks display

Sunday

Midday - 1pm: Dan Bolddog Lings

1pm - 2pm: Clown Bluey (Crazy Fire Engine)

2pm - 3pm: Stannage International (Stunt Show)

3pm - 4pm: DJ Set (Lynton)

4pm - 5pm: Dan Bolddog Lings

5pm - 6pm: Clown Bluey (Crazy Fire Engine)

6pm - 7pm: Stannage International Stunt Show)

7pm - 8pm: River Junction

8pm - 8.30pm: DJ Set (Lynton)

8.30pm - 9.30pm: 8 Feet Under

Throughout the weekend there will also be a funfair, a craft tent, bars, festival food, animal displays and more.

Do I need to buy tickets?

Fast track tickets can be bought online via Skiddle, here.

Visitors can also pay at the gate.

Entrance on the day or pre-paid tickets are £3, per person, per day.