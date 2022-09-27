A Northampton village community has come together to create a huge mural to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

Community groups in Hardingstone first came up with the idea for a mural at the recreation ground at the beginning of 2022.

Originally it was to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and celebrate 70 years on the throne. The wall at the recreation ground - described as “ugly and grey” - measures 70 metres. Each decade of the reign equates to 10 metres of art.

The mural in Hardingstone measures 70 metres - a metre for each year of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

However, after the Queen’s death earlier this month, the mural became even more significant. Each decade of her reign is still marked, but the end of the mural now pays tribute to the late monarch with quotes from her Jubilee speech.

Hilary Wilson treasurer for St Edmond’s Church and the associated charity told Chronicle & Echo: “At the gathering of the Hardingstone groups it was agreed that we should do something special for the Jubilee.

“At the rec there is an ugly, grey, breeze block wall that has black paint on it from graffiti in the past.”

The groups were able to secure funding from Northamptonshire Community Foundation to pay for the muralist, who did the work at a “charitable price”. The village also crowdfunded to pay for “eco-friendly, ethical” paint and brushes.

Residents were asked to submit what the remembered about every decade of the Queen's reign. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Collaborative muralist, Nicki Blanchard, asked residents for their memories of each decade and ideas of what to include.

From there, Nicki designed the mural - which she calls a ‘murALL’ due to the “participative muralism” - and drew the design on the wall, before members of the community helped to “paint by numbers”, including groups from Northampton High School and Hardingstone Academy.

After months of hard work, the murALL was unveiled at a ceremony on Sunday (September 25).

The Hardingstone Scout band played the national anthem at the unveiling, which was attended by the Deputy Mayor of Northampton Councillor Stephen Hibbert, the muralist and members of the community. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Hilary added: “It is absolutely wonderful. We are really thrilled with it.

“It was such a positive summer, with something to do that brought people together. 189 people were involved in painting and it started conversations between people.”

Names of those involved were signed at the bottom of the mural.

Hilary also wants to thank everyone who was involved in any way in creating the poignant mural that pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.