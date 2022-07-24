Meet the Northamptonshire boy who's never missed a day of school in 12 YEARS

Reece Forsdikes with Corby Business Academy headteacher Simon Underwood and his mum and dad

For most of us, just getting to the end of the school year in one piece is a struggle.

But one super-pupil has never found school a chore and has completed twelve years at primary and secondary with not a single day off.

Reece Forsdike, who attends Corby Business Academy and, before that, Corby Old Village Primary has clocked-up 100 per cent attendance every day since he walked into reception year.

Reece Forsdike, who received a special glass trophy back in 2017 when he left Corby Old Village Primary after never missing a day through illness or absence

Now at the end of year 11, Reece’s perfect attendance record has even seen him battle through illness so he can attend school.

Principal Simon Underwood said “Reece’s achievement is exceptional. It is the first time in almost three decades of education that I have encountered this situation.

“He and his family should rightly be very proud. The direct correlation of good attendance and positive outcomes, or accomplishment, is recognised in all walks of life – whether this be educational attainment or success in a chosen career. The Academy’s community are all in admiration of this feat.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that Reece has an extremely bright future ahead of him. His resilience, attitude to learning and moral purpose will prove to be the foundations of his imminent successes.”

Reece and his classmates on their very first day at Corby Old Village Primary 12 years ago

Reece was presented with a special framed certificate, a gift voucher and a letter of congratulations from the school to mark his great achievement.